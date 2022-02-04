UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) vs. Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head to Head Analysis

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get UMC alerts:

This table compares UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.17 $996.00 million $17.69 13.45

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Risk & Volatility

UMC has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UMC and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Willis Towers Watson Public 0 1 0 0 2.00

Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $250.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats UMC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.