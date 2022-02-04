Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.