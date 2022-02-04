Under Armour (UA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

Shares of UA opened at $16.16 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Under Armour news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,875 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

