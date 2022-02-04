Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UAA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

