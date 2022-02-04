Unicly Genesis Collection Reaches One Day Volume of $373.00 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $73,675.36 and approximately $373.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00052502 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07256543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.22 or 1.00111313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

