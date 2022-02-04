UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Cap Reaches $12.88 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $831,738.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for $470.12 or 0.01132321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010023 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001929 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,400 coins. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

