Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.05 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.54 or 0.00013651 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and $13.05 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00188126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.82 or 0.00366669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.