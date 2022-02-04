UniLend Trading Up 22.9% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110755 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

