UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $165,679.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000956 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,649,391 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

