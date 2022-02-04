Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $155,878.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $155,878.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,285,215 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.