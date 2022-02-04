United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce sales of $246.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.91 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $283.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $33,256,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after buying an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after buying an additional 315,165 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

