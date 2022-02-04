United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 31,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 148,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

United Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

