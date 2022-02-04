United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

