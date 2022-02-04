United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Sells $1,291,631.04 in Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,621,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,936. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day moving average of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $628,336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $178,887,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $189,767,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

