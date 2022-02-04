United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 428,224 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $43.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,268,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

