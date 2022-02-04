United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UTHR traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,857. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

