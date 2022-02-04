United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UTHR traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,857. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $155.71 and a twelve month high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
