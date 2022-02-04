UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.47 on Friday, reaching $484.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,040. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $456.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

