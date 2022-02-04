Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 163,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,478,860 shares.The stock last traded at $11.23 and had previously closed at $11.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

