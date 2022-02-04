Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Stephen Rooney Sells 2,800 Shares

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 16,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

