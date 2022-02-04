Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective dropped by BTIG Research from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on U. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

U opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.75. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

