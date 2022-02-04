Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Unity Software (NYSE:U) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $16.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.49. 376,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,674. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $411,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

