UnMarshal Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.20 or 0.07270973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 0.99968606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006605 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

