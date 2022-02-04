UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits One Day Volume of $10.46 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 52% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.96 billion and approximately $10.46 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00012748 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00290337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001084 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

