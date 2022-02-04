Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.66

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as low as C$1.42. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 248,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$313.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$122,476.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,033 shares in the company, valued at C$478,342.97. Also, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$338,841.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,521.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 486,020 shares of company stock worth $1,064,950.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.