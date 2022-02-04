US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of US Ecology worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 461,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $27.51 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $866.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.13.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

