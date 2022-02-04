V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director W Rodney Mcmullen Acquires 3,000 Shares

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.12. 3,340,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

