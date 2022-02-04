v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.30 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, v.systems has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $34.30 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,403,783,285 coins and its circulating supply is 2,480,174,821 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

