Vabble (VAB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $562,769.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vabble has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $562,769.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

