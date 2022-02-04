Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 498,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,680 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $704,102,000 after purchasing an additional 730,144 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.66.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $301.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.24 and its 200-day moving average is $310.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

