Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,954,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,715,000 after buying an additional 2,066,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. 668,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $53.49.

