Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5,298.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $253,513,000. Yale University increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,096,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.07. 613,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,381. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41.

