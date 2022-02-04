Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.89 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

