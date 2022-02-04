Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 225,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,454,013 shares.The stock last traded at $84.13 and had previously closed at $85.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

