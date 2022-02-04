Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $218.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $198.89 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

