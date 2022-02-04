Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 763,345 shares.The stock last traded at $168.92 and had previously closed at $170.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

