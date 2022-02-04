Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61,904.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $925,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,158,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.07. 131,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,478. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $87.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

