Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $224.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,608. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

