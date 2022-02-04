Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.53. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

