Velas Hits Market Capitalization of $593.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $593.12 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003765 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,701 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

