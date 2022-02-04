Veles (VLS) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $36,890.08 and $12.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,281.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.80 or 0.07308062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00291551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.36 or 0.00738201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00072601 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00402685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00231383 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,374 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,868 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.