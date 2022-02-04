Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.32

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.32 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.69). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 46.10 ($0.62), with a volume of 133,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £58.51 million and a PE ratio of 153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.69.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Jerry Randall acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,333.42).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.