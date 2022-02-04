Venus (XVS) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.61 or 0.00021364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $103.66 million and $9.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,090.56 or 0.99525861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00076695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00027509 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00463935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

