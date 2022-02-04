Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $27.71

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.71, but opened at $28.85. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,188,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after buying an additional 164,724 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.