Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.07 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Verge has a market cap of $174.07 million and $5.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00291551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001877 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,495,575,988 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

