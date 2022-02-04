Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Veritiv worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after acquiring an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after acquiring an additional 72,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 37.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 260,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veritiv by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VRTV opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.23. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

