Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VET. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

VET traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 122,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

