Verso Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.45 or 0.07227210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,382.18 or 0.99877480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00052205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

