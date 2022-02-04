VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $18,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

