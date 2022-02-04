Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.17) to GBX 2,150 ($28.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.99) to GBX 2,800 ($37.64) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

