ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ViewRay reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ViewRay stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

